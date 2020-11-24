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33) Dr Sharon Goldberg, veteran MD complete testimony at 5G Hearing (2018)
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77 views • November 24, 2020
Dr. Sharon Goldberg Testifies at Michigan's 5G Small Cell Tower Legislation Hearing October 4, 2018 | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 05/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08-huV3pFrI
Dr Sharon Goldberg Testifies at Michigan's 5G Small Cell Tower Legislation Hearing October 4, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK0AliMe-KA
Dr. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding 5g technology dangers specifically involving electromagnetic radiation. She says: "Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period."
« Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-review literature. These effects are seen in all life forms; plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans, we have clear evidence of cancer now: there is no question We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects…5G is an untested application of a technology that we know is harmful; we know it from the science. In academics, this is called human subjects research. » – Dr. Sharon Goldberg, "We Are The Evidence" Medical Advisory Board
Dr Sharon Goldberg Testifies at Michigan's 5G Small Cell Tower Legislation Hearing October 4, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK0AliMe-KA
Dr. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding 5g technology dangers specifically involving electromagnetic radiation. She says: "Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period."
« Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-review literature. These effects are seen in all life forms; plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans, we have clear evidence of cancer now: there is no question We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects…5G is an untested application of a technology that we know is harmful; we know it from the science. In academics, this is called human subjects research. » – Dr. Sharon Goldberg, "We Are The Evidence" Medical Advisory Board
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