PETER KIRBY: CHEMTRAILS EXPOSED: NEW MANHATTAN PROJECT

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I talk with PETER KIRBY about the release of the 2nd Edition of his book: CHEMTRAILS EXPOSED: A NEW MANHATTAN PROJECT and his recent articles on Textron and the role of chemtrails in California Wildfires. website: http://peterakirby.com/
SHOW LINK: https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020...
THIS SHOW WILL BE FREE FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS THEN GO INTO THE SUBSCRIPTION AREA OF MY SITE ON THAT LINK.
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
http://projectcamelot.tv