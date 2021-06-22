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JUNE 22ND 2021 AUDIT INTEGRITY OREGON DELEGATES ARRIVED TO CHECK THINGS OUT FOR THEMSELVES.
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10 views • June 22, 2021
Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix Audit Integrity Oregon Delegates Mr. Mark Knowled + Phil Henderson did arrive to check things out for themselves. MAAPMEDIA Was there as usual filming the panorama visual for you as they were walking, at that time of recording I didn't know who they were but afterwards got the info.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021 JUNE 22nd 2021
MAAPMEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021 JUNE 22nd 2021
MAAPMEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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