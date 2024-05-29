Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Russian Military Conducted an Operation in Central Africa to FREE 21 Chadian Soldiers Captured by Islamic Militants - Ministry of Defense
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1029 Subscribers
58 views
Published 17 hours ago

The Russian military conducted an operation in Central Africa to free Chadian soldiers captured by Islamic militants - Ministry of Defense

21 soldiers were captured nine months ago when they cleared mines at an airport in the Tibesti region.

 The prisoners were kept in inhumane conditions and tortured for 9 months. After the liberation, Chadian soldiers were provided with first aid by Russian doctors at temporary bases.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainianchadsmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket