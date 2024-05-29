The Russian Military Conducted an Operation in Central Africa to FREE 21 Chadian Soldiers Captured by Islamic Militants - Ministry of Defense

The Russian military conducted an operation in Central Africa to free Chadian soldiers captured by Islamic militants - Ministry of Defense
21 soldiers were captured nine months ago when they cleared mines at an airport in the Tibesti region.
The prisoners were kept in inhumane conditions and tortured for 9 months. After the liberation, Chadian soldiers were provided with first aid by Russian doctors at temporary bases.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.