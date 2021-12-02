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DR. VERNON COLEMAN: EVIDENCE THAT THEY KNEW THE COVID JAB WOULD KILL THOUSANDS
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201 views • December 02, 2021
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MIRROR SOURCE:
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/evidence-they-knew-covid-jab-would-kill-thousands
It’s the 29th November 2021 and the extent of the conspiracy to suppress the truth and to promote a deadly covid jab is becoming clearer by the day. In February 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew the covid-19 jab was going to kill or main thousands of healthy people.
They have the gall to call us conspiracy theorists but what we’ve talked about is no theory. Everything the truth-tellers and the Resistance Movement have said has been accurate.
The governments, the advisors, the drug companies and the medical establishment are not conspiracy theorists of course – they are conspiracy practitioners, and their evil plot to kill people, to promote their great reset and to introduce the new normal is now so blatant that it is difficult to believe that the majority still believe the lies they are being told.
This morning, Darren Smith, editor of the magnificent The Light Paper – the only honest newspaper in the UK - sent me what looks to me to be yet more serious evidence that both Pfizer and the FDA knew how many thousands were going to be killed by their vaccine.
According to what I’ve seen, Pfizer prepared a report for the FDA dealing with the worldwide safety of their ‘vaccine’ until 28th February 2021. If you want to read the report for yourself I’ll put the details and this transcript on my website within 24 hours. This information was kept secret and only released after a group of professionals in the USA used the FOIA to obtain the information from the FDA. So far just 91 pages have been released. There are around another 300,000 pages to be released, I’m told.
In February 2021, Pfizer reported that, after just weeks of jabbing, there were already 42,086 adverse reaction case reports of which 25,379 had been medically confirmed. Most of these came from the US and the UK but there were also reports from 61 other countries. Remember, it is believed that only 1% of adverse reactions are officially recorded.
Of these patients, 1,223 had a fatal outcome. Which, for those journalists and fact checkers who like to hide from the truth, means death.
And 11,361 people had not recovered from the adverse events they had suffered. There were 9,400 individuals for whom the outcome was not known.
What were the adverse events?
Well, you might as well just look up the index in a medical dictionary. There were respiratory problems, nervous system problems, eye problems, immune system problems, cardiac problems and vascular problems. There were 1,403 cardiovascular problems, 932 haematological problems, 70 liver related problems, 449 cases of facial paralysis, 1,050 immune system problems and 275 stroke problems. At the bottom of the report there is an appendix – a list of adverse events of special interest. Just about every disease you can think of, with the possible omission of flat feet, is listed there. Pages and pages of it. There were spontaneous abortions, heart attacks, myocarditis, brain haemorrhage – they knew all this was happening. Every Health Minister and medical advisor in the world should have known of this.
Please don’t forget to watch my Wednesday Review – every Wednesday on BNT at 7pm UK time.
For the record there are no ads, no sponsors and no requests for funds on my videos or websites.
Don’t forget to watch my friend Dr Colin Barron’s amazing videos,
Read the www.thelightpaper.co.uk
And visit my own website www.vernoncoleman.org where there are videos, articles and free books.
Finally, although it may feel like it at times, please remember that you are not alone. More and more people are waking up and once they are awake they don’t go back to sleep.
If we are going to win this war then we have to fight hard and with determination and passion and the truth.
Distrust the government, avoid mass media and fight the lies.
Thank you for watching an old man in a chair.
Link: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Link: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
MIRROR SOURCE:
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/evidence-they-knew-covid-jab-would-kill-thousands
It’s the 29th November 2021 and the extent of the conspiracy to suppress the truth and to promote a deadly covid jab is becoming clearer by the day. In February 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew the covid-19 jab was going to kill or main thousands of healthy people.
They have the gall to call us conspiracy theorists but what we’ve talked about is no theory. Everything the truth-tellers and the Resistance Movement have said has been accurate.
The governments, the advisors, the drug companies and the medical establishment are not conspiracy theorists of course – they are conspiracy practitioners, and their evil plot to kill people, to promote their great reset and to introduce the new normal is now so blatant that it is difficult to believe that the majority still believe the lies they are being told.
This morning, Darren Smith, editor of the magnificent The Light Paper – the only honest newspaper in the UK - sent me what looks to me to be yet more serious evidence that both Pfizer and the FDA knew how many thousands were going to be killed by their vaccine.
According to what I’ve seen, Pfizer prepared a report for the FDA dealing with the worldwide safety of their ‘vaccine’ until 28th February 2021. If you want to read the report for yourself I’ll put the details and this transcript on my website within 24 hours. This information was kept secret and only released after a group of professionals in the USA used the FOIA to obtain the information from the FDA. So far just 91 pages have been released. There are around another 300,000 pages to be released, I’m told.
In February 2021, Pfizer reported that, after just weeks of jabbing, there were already 42,086 adverse reaction case reports of which 25,379 had been medically confirmed. Most of these came from the US and the UK but there were also reports from 61 other countries. Remember, it is believed that only 1% of adverse reactions are officially recorded.
Of these patients, 1,223 had a fatal outcome. Which, for those journalists and fact checkers who like to hide from the truth, means death.
And 11,361 people had not recovered from the adverse events they had suffered. There were 9,400 individuals for whom the outcome was not known.
What were the adverse events?
Well, you might as well just look up the index in a medical dictionary. There were respiratory problems, nervous system problems, eye problems, immune system problems, cardiac problems and vascular problems. There were 1,403 cardiovascular problems, 932 haematological problems, 70 liver related problems, 449 cases of facial paralysis, 1,050 immune system problems and 275 stroke problems. At the bottom of the report there is an appendix – a list of adverse events of special interest. Just about every disease you can think of, with the possible omission of flat feet, is listed there. Pages and pages of it. There were spontaneous abortions, heart attacks, myocarditis, brain haemorrhage – they knew all this was happening. Every Health Minister and medical advisor in the world should have known of this.
Please don’t forget to watch my Wednesday Review – every Wednesday on BNT at 7pm UK time.
For the record there are no ads, no sponsors and no requests for funds on my videos or websites.
Don’t forget to watch my friend Dr Colin Barron’s amazing videos,
Read the www.thelightpaper.co.uk
And visit my own website www.vernoncoleman.org where there are videos, articles and free books.
Finally, although it may feel like it at times, please remember that you are not alone. More and more people are waking up and once they are awake they don’t go back to sleep.
If we are going to win this war then we have to fight hard and with determination and passion and the truth.
Distrust the government, avoid mass media and fight the lies.
Thank you for watching an old man in a chair.
Link: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Link: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
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