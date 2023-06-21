I built a 333-Ft2 buried stealth shelter...for ONLY $1K!?

NEW step-by-step course teaches how to construct a lo-tech & low cost, food producing Living Earthship Bio Shelter that emulates the models, systems, elements and geometry of nature to achieve year-round comfortable t°.

To passively cool and heat itself Wautillarium uses laws of physics + the mean temperature of the earth as well as compost producing thermophilic bacteria.

Check out the info page for more info: www.bioveda.co/wautillarium

Our social media: https://t.me/bio_architecture