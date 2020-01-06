BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Boil Orders: What to Expect, How to Prepare
BerkeyCleanWater
BerkeyCleanWater
11 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • January 06, 2020
What is a boil order?

A boil order is an announcement issued by your local government or water provider declaring public tap water unsafe for consumption. Consumption includes but is not limited to drinking the water, cooking with it, using it to brush teeth, etc.

For drinking, it is recommended that water be disinfected by boiling at a rolling boil for one minute. Drinking water from an outside source, such as bottled water, is also suggested.

RESOURCES & LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

Sign up for my FREE Berkey Water Filter Buying Guide
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/berkey-water-system-buying-guide

__________

Purchase a Berkey Water Filter

https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/product-category/berkey-water-filter-systems/
__________

Have you been thinking of getting a new Berkey but you’re not sure where to start and you're tired of wasting time on the wrong websites?

Let me be your guide!

I'll show you the right steps on how to find the best for your situation.

Contact me: https://www.berkeycleanwater.com

__________

Say hi on social:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/BerkeyWaterFilters
Gab: https://gab.com/Berkeywaterfilters

__________

This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:

https://link.attribute.to/cc/630715
Keywords
healthwellnessberkey water filterberkey waterboil water ordersboil water advisoryberkeyberkey supportberkey or bust
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy