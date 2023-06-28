Create New Account
The Founders' Education
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Most people today have little to no familiarity with any of the books that influenced the founders - which is part of why things have gotten so far off the rails. And probably a big reason why government-run education is such a massive roadblock to liberty


Path to Liberty: June 28, 2023

libertyconstitutioneducationhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendment

