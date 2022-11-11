⚡️ Statement by Russian Defense Ministry (1700, 11 November 2022)

⚡️ Statement by Russian Defence Ministry (11 November 2022)





◽️ By 05.00 am of 11 November, the operation aimed at redeploying Russian forces to the left bank of Dnepr had been accomplished.





◽️ All the personnel, armament and hardware have been redeployed to the left bank.





📊 A total of over 30,000 Russian servicemen, about 5,000 units of armament and hardware, as well as material means have been withdrawn.





◽️ All the Russian hardware that is subject to repair has also been withdrawn to the left bank of Dnepr. Repair units have already commenced maintenance works.





◽️ No hardware or armament have been abandoned on the right bank due to effective management and concerted action of Russian units. All the Russian servicemen have redeployed to the left bank of Dnepr.





◽️ The units and formations of Russian Armed Forces, withdrawn from the right bank, have taken the defence lines and positions, fortified in engineering terms.





◽️ Despite enemy's attempts to frustrate the redeployment of Russian forces, any casualties in personnel, armament, hardware, and material means have been prevented.





◽️ Russian air defence and electronic warfare facilities have repelled all the attempts to launch missile strikes.





💥 33 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted.





◽️ Over the past 48 hours, Ukrainian units have advanced no more than 10 kilometres in certain directions. The operation of Russian artillery, aviation, and mine barriers has resulted in halting the AFU units 30-40 kilometres away from the area of the river crossing site over Dnepr.





◽️ The manpower and hardware of the AFU is currently being neutralised by firepower on the right bank of Dnepr.