Globalist Planning Release of Airborne Ebola

Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan to release the next bioweapon to eradicate and lockdown humanity.

------------

Abp. Viganò: Everyone Will Face God’s Judgement, Even the Architects of the Great Reset

https://www.tldm.org/news56/abp-vigano-everyone-will-face-gods-judgement-even-the-architects-of-the-great-reset.htm/









