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Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown
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1682 views • December 31, 2020
Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Catherine Austin Fitts, in a video created with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in interview on the CoViD 1984 results and on the Great Reset. COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing shutdowns of business were all PLANNED DESTRUCTION. The "Riots" and looting over the past year ALL took place in 34 of the 37 cities with Federal Reserve Bank locations, Occurred mostly in "Opportunity Zones" created by law to foster investment by ultra-rich people.
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