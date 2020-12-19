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Will Trump Invoke Insurrection Act_ Martial Law Explained; Signature Audit in GA
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192 views • December 19, 2020
Will President Trump invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807? What would it look like if he did? And is it the same as Martial Law?
The Supreme Court ruled that the federal government may remove illegal aliens from the 2020 Census count.
Georgia is now conducting a state-wide signature audit of all mail-in votes.
A hand recount in Michigan confirmed that Antrim county falsely reported their results on election night.
Resources:
🔵 Insurrection Act:
http://ept.ms/2KhDKCZ
http://ept.ms/2KgoohW
http://ept.ms/3raYgWw
🔵 Supreme Court:
http://ept.ms/3p2Vl08
🔵 Michigan:
http://ept.ms/38fv9st
🔵 Georgia:
http://ept.ms/38fiQMR
🔵 Instagram:
https://ept.ms/2VW5HST
🔵 Parler:
https://ept.ms/37TcNNA
🔵 Newsletter:
https://ept.ms/EpochNewsletter12
🔵 NEW Documentary:
http://ept.ms/3reezlA
🔵 Print Newspaper:
http://ept.ms/2KamnEh
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🔔Get real news other media outlets don’t report: https://bit.ly/EpochNews1
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Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/FactsMatte...
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-------------------------------------------------
The Supreme Court ruled that the federal government may remove illegal aliens from the 2020 Census count.
Georgia is now conducting a state-wide signature audit of all mail-in votes.
A hand recount in Michigan confirmed that Antrim county falsely reported their results on election night.
Resources:
🔵 Insurrection Act:
http://ept.ms/2KhDKCZ
http://ept.ms/2KgoohW
http://ept.ms/3raYgWw
🔵 Supreme Court:
http://ept.ms/3p2Vl08
🔵 Michigan:
http://ept.ms/38fv9st
🔵 Georgia:
http://ept.ms/38fiQMR
🔵 Instagram:
https://ept.ms/2VW5HST
🔵 Parler:
https://ept.ms/37TcNNA
🔵 Newsletter:
https://ept.ms/EpochNewsletter12
🔵 NEW Documentary:
http://ept.ms/3reezlA
🔵 Print Newspaper:
http://ept.ms/2KamnEh
------------------
🔔Subscribe for updates: https://bit.ly/FactsMatter_Roman
🔔For more news and videos visit: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-facts...
🔔Get real news other media outlets don’t report: https://bit.ly/EpochNews1
-
Support us: https://donorbox.org/facts_matter
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/FactsMatte...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FactsMatterRB
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epoch.times...
Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FactsMatterWithR...
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