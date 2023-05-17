https://gettr.com/post/p2h9q6e5ce6
5/16/2023 【Nicole on The John Fredericks Show】John Fredericks: Thank you, Nicole, for being the spearhead and coming forward to reveal the truth about the CCP. Everybody should be cognizant of how tough it is to do so. Nicole: We thank America and want to give back to this country. We want to work with the American people to eradicate the CCP.
#CCPinfiltration #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/16/2023 【妮可做客The John Fredericks节目】约翰·弗雷德里克：非常感谢妮可作为一名尖兵，站出来揭露中共的真相，我们每个人都应该认识到这么做是有多艰难！妮可：我们感恩美国并要回馈美国，我们要和美国人一起铲除中共！
#中共渗透 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
