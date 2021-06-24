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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, Tonight we bring on Todd McDougall from Winnipeg
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1 view • June 24, 2021
Alternative media tells us how Pallister the premier is ruining Winnipegger's lives. The covid restrictions are damaging more people than fixing a problem so stay tuned in watch. And last night's auction is up for tonight it was re donated to go back up for another go, so Chris Sky's, just say no book, a shirt and the stuff we had up last night. It's up for grabs tonight.
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WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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