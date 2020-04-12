© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Electronic tracking devices among new coronavirus powers for WA security agencies!!
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • April 12, 2020
Security agencies in Western Australia have been given expanded powers to deal with coronavirus, but legal and civil liberties groups say emergency measures to tackle COVID-19 must not outlast the pandemic.
Security agencies in Western Australia have received expanded powers to deal with COVID-19, following recent amendments to the state’s Emergency Management Act.
This week, WA Police were provided 200 electronic ankle bracelets with GPS tracking capability, at a cost of $3 million, for monitoring people breaking quarantine.
Security agencies in Western Australia have received expanded powers to deal with COVID-19, following recent amendments to the state’s Emergency Management Act.
This week, WA Police were provided 200 electronic ankle bracelets with GPS tracking capability, at a cost of $3 million, for monitoring people breaking quarantine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.