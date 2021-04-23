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This is the problem. 23/4/21 RAF (ZP802) HARASSMENT O2 PLUMMETS DOWN 30M ALT ISOLATED LOCATION UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7587.
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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50 views • April 23, 2021
24/4/21 G-KART 5G SURVIELLANCE/HARASSMENT OVERHEAD WHEN I STEP OFF CCTV BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7601 ALSO G-CEGK GROUND LEVEL

Unsafe fly report G-CCWM 7588, G-CBWE 7589, G-RAYN? 7590.

Terrorism: The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

BOJO IS FINISHED
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Q3lFMUA

https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.

This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812

This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a

torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247

⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html

NPAS AR GANG STALERS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF

MORE GANG STALKING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc

NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/623dcf94-effb-4597-b1c4-ac00aa28200f

DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace-still-image-same_NB3PjHEH5pcv6j2.html

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

TERRORISM
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDE
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html

NPAS AIR STALKING
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/national-police-air-services-sky-demons_6Oaxp6WRPoqcyZM.html

NPAS TERRORISTS
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1648862796/NATIONAL-POLICE-AIR-SERVICES
Keywords
airdewmic
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