"This literally brought tears of happiness to my eyes…



This is exactly what the Great Awakening looks like, it’s what will defeat evil in an instant: all of us regardless of creed, race or religion coming together.



One day, soon, we will do just that."



Matthew Paul Miller, known by his Hebrew and stage name Matisyahu, is an American Jewish reggae singer. This most recent orchestration in Haifa asked 3,000 Muslims and Jews (none of whom had met before) to come together and learn the song “One Day” by Matisyahu in under an hour. Not only that, but they learned how to sing and harmonize the lyrics in three different languages.

The resulting concert, which was made in collaboration with Beit HaGefen, the Haifa Municipality, and the Port of Haifa, is a breathtaking display of unity and beauty.





