Bombshell: Pfizer Illegally Experimented On 61 Kids Harming 71% Says Dr. Naomi Wolf
If everything Dr. Wolf says is true, this would be NAZI style criminal activity by Pfizer. This information came from the court ordered release of the Pfizer documents.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf: Children Under 12 Received mRNA Vaccine

https://rumble.com/v27wqf2-dr-naomi-wolf-children-under-12-received-mrna-vaccine.html


