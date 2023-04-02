https://gettr.com/post/p2d7lsh4857

2023.04.01 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #nfscspeaks #chrisrose #takedowntheccp

郭文贵和川普总统都因为为自由而战为人民而战损失了大量的财富。美国两党要抛弃政治分歧联合消灭中国共产党才能拯救中国人民和美国人民，拯救美国这个国家。

Both Miles Guo and President Trump lost a lot of wealth because they fought for freedom and for the people. The two parties in the United States must abandon their political differences and jointly eliminate the Chinese Communist Party in order to save the Chinese people and the American people, and save the country of the United States.



