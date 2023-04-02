Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Both Miles Guo and President Trump lost a lot of wealth because they fought for freedom and for the people
26 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2d7lsh4857

2023.04.01 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #nfscspeaks #chrisrose #takedowntheccp

郭文贵和川普总统都因为为自由而战为人民而战损失了大量的财富。美国两党要抛弃政治分歧联合消灭中国共产党才能拯救中国人民和美国人民，拯救美国这个国家。

Both Miles Guo and President Trump lost a lot of wealth because they fought for freedom and for the people. The two parties in the United States must abandon their political differences and jointly eliminate the Chinese Communist Party in order to save the Chinese people and the American people, and save the country of the United States.


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket