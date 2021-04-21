EXCLUSIVE!!! LIN WOOD willing to answer the tough questions! 🔥

As I travel SC to campaign for Chair of the SCGOP, I am willing to answer all relevant questions from supporters and those who are not yet believers in my desire to Make South Carolina Better.



In the clip below, you will see that I am even willing to answer the tough question, “Where do you live now?”



Plus a couple more.

Have you noticed that the enemy constantly attacks my past but ignores my future and the desire I have to make South Carolina, the SCGOP, and America BETTER?



The enemy fears the future because the enemy fears the unknown. God knows the future. His children are fearless.



I am fearless.



I thank God for everything and praise Him each day.



Thank you for letting me share my faith with you and treating me with respect when I do so.



I love We The People-Lin Wood