EP 2826-8AM TRUCKERS CONVOY SET TO LAUNCH THERE'S ONLY ONE WAY IT WILL SUCCEED

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Check out this post from The Gateway Pundit
The People’s Convoy Route*
*Route subject to change
Day 1: Wednesday, February 23
Morning – Depart Adelanto Stadium, CA
Evening – Arrive in Kingman, AZ for overnight stay
Day 2: Thursday, February 24
Morning – Depart Kingman, AZ head east on I-40, toward Lupton, AZ Evening – Arrive in Lupton, AZ for overnight stay
Day 3: Friday, February 25
Morning – Depart Lupton, AZ on I-40 eastbound thru New Mexico Evening – Arrive in Glenrio, TX for overnight stay
Day 4: Saturday, February 26
Morning – Depart Glenrio, TX
Evening – Arrive in Elk City, OK area for overnight stay
Day 5: Sunday, February 27
Morning – Depart Elk City, OK area
Evening – Arrive in Vinita, OK area for overnight stay
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