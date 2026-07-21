7/21/26 TRUMP/LEBANON: AUON, ISRA_L LAST, IRGC $$, MAINE, SOMALIA #StepByStep

7/21/26 President Trump is implementing a step-by-step military & international trade policy plan to hobble the globalist bankster control of the Middle East, Energy flow & Israel's role as City of London's destabilization network!! Meanwhile, IRGC & MB funding is coming straight out of Somali migrants banking, political, Islamist TP$ Fraud network in the USA! Maine is on the hot-seat! Take Action and Pray, America! WE ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321





Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/





Volunteer to Fight Election Fraud Locally!

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/





ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/





Let's get Mark Lynch into SC Senate!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/





Israel's massive ritual abuse networks scandal:

https://rumble.com/v7czb9e-ritual-child-abuse-scandal-rocks-israel-and-the-jolani-threat-to-lebanon..-.html(Please support stopthecrime.net! and Reason2Resist)





US Taxpayer Mass Migrant Medicaid Fraud Schemes Connection to Funding IRGC, Proxy States: Maine

https://www.themainewire.com/2026/03/somali-money-transfer-business-with-ties-to-maine-homecare-fraud-reportedly-linked-to-sanctioned-iranian-vessel/





Israeli Firm, Cognyte, deploys Falconet cell-phone capture vehicles across the USA:

https://cybernews.com/privacy/us-police-israeli-spy-vans-falconet-cognyte/





Psi Games: International organization hunts psychics in USA: Charlotte, NC end July:

https://psigamesinternational.com/schedule/





Promethean Updates

The Real Reason Trump is Escalating Iran (It's Not What Tucker Told You)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=PlfIzqjCLSE&ra=m





Watch You Are Free TVs latest Interview on Neuro-plasticity w/ the Ess60/c60evo crew!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258





ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!