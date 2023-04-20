Save your kids from radical indoctrination in our schools | Don Trump Jr TRIGGERED

TRIGGERED - Don Trump Jr with Ian Prior:
Save your kids from radical indoctrination in our schools, whether it’s our failing, educational system, forcing girls to share bathrooms with biological men, or simply having men play women’s sports @iandprior knows how to fight back. Live at 6! Tune in.
TONIGHT - https://rumble.com/v2jfa0c-major-trump-endorsements-plus-ian-prior-on-restoring-sanity-to-our-schools-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.