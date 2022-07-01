BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Polly Tommey - Committed to Sharing the Truth About Vaccine Injury
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
696 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
220 views • July 01, 2022
Polly Tommey is the producer of the groundbreaking films Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe and Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth.
The story of her vaccine injured son Billy is featured in the film Vaxxed. She founded the Autism Trust in both the UK and USA, and is the director of programming at the Children’s Health Defenses’s CHD-TV. Polly has committed her life to sharing the truth about vaccine injury.

Find Polly at: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/authors/polly-tommey/

********************************

Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization. 
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! 
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243


Keywords
vaccine injurypolly tommeyvaccine choice canadachildrens health defensevaxxed film
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Trashed COVID-19 Seroprevalence Studies, Memo Reveals

Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Trashed COVID-19 Seroprevalence Studies, Memo Reveals

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
Foods High in Antioxidants That Go Beyond Cranberries

Foods High in Antioxidants That Go Beyond Cranberries

Coco Somers
Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Willow Tohi
Lentils in Daily Diet: Evidence on Nutrient Intake, Blood Sugar, Heart Health, and Weight Management

Lentils in Daily Diet: Evidence on Nutrient Intake, Blood Sugar, Heart Health, and Weight Management

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy