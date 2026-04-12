"They're sacrificing the entire global economy."

Writer and Political Commentator Joe Emersberger points out that it is the US, not Iran, that wants to destabilize the global economy.

Adding:

Approaching the Strait of Hormuz with military vessels will be considered a violation of the ceasefire. - IRGC

In its 59th official statement, the Public Relations office of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy rejected claims made by hostile officials and affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and under secure, controlled management. Civilian vessels continue to pass safely under established regulations.

The IRGC Navy also stated that any military vessel attempting to approach the Strait, under any pretext, will be treated as a breach of the ceasefire and will face a firm and decisive response.

❗️NEW: The Israeli KAN agency, citing senior Israeli security officials, says Israel is ready and wants to resume the war and is waiting for Trump's decision.