FBI Stalls Seth Rich Docs, Bill Gates Digital ID 10.14

PROMOTION: Ascent Nutrition
https://bit.ly/3zxvdS7
Pine Needle Extract
+ Amazing Organic Superfood
+ Supports Brain Health
+ Supports Lung Health
+ Supports Heart Health
+ Supports Hormone Health
Featured Content:
Ryan
FBI Fails to Turn Over Seth Rich Documents Despite Court Order https://vigilant.news/2022/10/fbi-fails-to-turn-over-seth-rich-documents-despite-court-order/
Gates Foundation Donates $200 Million Towards Expanding Digital ID Surveillance System https://vigilant.news/2022/10/gates-foundation-donates-200-million-towards-expanding-digital-id-surveillance-system/
Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Democrat Party, Says Party “Under the Complete Control of Elitist Cabal of Warmongers” https://vigilant.news/2022/10/tulsi-gabbard-leaves-democrat-party-says-party-under-the-complete-control-of-elitist-cabal-of-warmongers/
Justin
Trump Says He’s Eager to Appear Before Jan. 6 Committee After Panel Issues Him Subpoena
https://conservativebrief.com/trump-says-4-67330/
MUST WATCH: AOC Gets Absolutely Chewed Out By Former Supporters for Supporting Nuclear War and Funding Ukrainian Nazis (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/must-watch-aoc-gets-absolutely-chewed-former-supporters-pro-war-funding-ukrainian-nazis-video/
Pelosi on Jan. 6 to Her Staged Camera Crew: “I Hope [Trump] Comes, I’m Going to Punch Him Out and I’m Going to Go to Jail and I’m Going to Be Happy”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/pelosi-jan-6-hope-trump-comes-going-punch-going-go-jail-going-happy/
MENTION
Defend Our Union is Providing Courses, Teaching Citizens to Get Involved in Local Politics https://vigilant.news/2022/10/defend-our-union-is-providing-courses-teaching-citizens-to-effectively-get-involved-in-the-2022-midterms/
Rapid
BIDEN ECONOMY: Mortgage Rates Rise to 16 Year Highs – Annual Home Sales Slump by 39%
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/biden-economy-mortgage-rates-rise-16-year-highs-annual-home-sales-slump-39/
President Trump Ordered by Corrupt Judge to Sit for Deposition in Crackpot Rape Defamation Case https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/president-trump-ordered-corrupt-judge-sit-deposition-crackpot-rape-accusation-case/
FBI Arrests 87-Year-Old Concentration Camp Survivor for Singing Hymns Outside Abortion Clinic Door – Could Face Year in Federal Prison
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-fbi-arrests-87-year-old-concentration-camp-survivor-singing-hymns-outside-abortion-clinic-door-face-year-federal-prison/
IMF Says the Worst Is Yet to Come and 2023 Will Feel Like a Recession …Like 2022 Doesn’t? https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/imf-says-worst-yet-come-2023-will-feel-like-recession-like-2022-doesnt/
"2023 Will Be Year From Hell" - Martin Armstrong Warns Europe 'Could Suck The Rest Of The World Down The Tubes'
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/2023-will-be-year-hell-martin-armstrong-warns-europe-could-suck-rest-world-down-tubes
NATO To Proceed With Planned Nuclear Exercises Next Week
https://summit.news/2022/10/13/nato-to-proceed-with-planned-nuclear-exercises-next-week/
Babies Born In Lockdown Less Likely To Speak Before First Birthday; New Study Finds
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/babies-born-lockdown-less-likely-speak-first-birthday-new-study-finds
PayPal Appears To Be Desperately Offering Bribes Of $15 To Stop Droves Of People Cancelling Accounts
https://summit.news/2022/10/13/paypal-appears-to-be-desperately-offering-bribes-of-15-to-stop-droves-of-people-cancelling-accounts/
Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden’s Border Policy
https://conservativebrief.com/strikes-down-biden-67304/
DHS Sec. Mayorkas KNEW There Was No Evidence Border Agents Whipped Migrants...Pushed LIE Anyway
https://100percentfedup.com/dhs-sec-mayorkas-knew-there-was-no-evidence-border-agents-whipped-migrants-pushed-lie-anyway/
AZ Republican Kari Lake Kicked Out of Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience
https://conservativebrief.com/kari-3-67274/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite
https://amzn.to/3rSnISl
DESCRIPTION: In Profiles in Corruption, Schweizer offers a deep-dive investigation into the private finances, and secrets deals of some of America’s top political leaders. And, as usual, he doesn’t disappoint, with never-before-reported revelations that uncover corruption and abuse of power—all backed up by a mountain of corporate documents and legal filings from around the globe. Learn about how they are making sweetheart deals, generating side income, bending the law to their own benefits, using legislation to advance their own interests, and much more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.