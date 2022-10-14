FBI Stalls Seth Rich Docs, Bill Gates Digital ID 10.14





Featured Content:

Ryan

FBI Fails to Turn Over Seth Rich Documents Despite Court Order https://vigilant.news/2022/10/fbi-fails-to-turn-over-seth-rich-documents-despite-court-order/

Gates Foundation Donates $200 Million Towards Expanding Digital ID Surveillance System https://vigilant.news/2022/10/gates-foundation-donates-200-million-towards-expanding-digital-id-surveillance-system/

Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Democrat Party, Says Party “Under the Complete Control of Elitist Cabal of Warmongers” https://vigilant.news/2022/10/tulsi-gabbard-leaves-democrat-party-says-party-under-the-complete-control-of-elitist-cabal-of-warmongers/

Justin

Trump Says He’s Eager to Appear Before Jan. 6 Committee After Panel Issues Him Subpoena

https://conservativebrief.com/trump-says-4-67330/

MUST WATCH: AOC Gets Absolutely Chewed Out By Former Supporters for Supporting Nuclear War and Funding Ukrainian Nazis (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/must-watch-aoc-gets-absolutely-chewed-former-supporters-pro-war-funding-ukrainian-nazis-video/

Pelosi on Jan. 6 to Her Staged Camera Crew: “I Hope [Trump] Comes, I’m Going to Punch Him Out and I’m Going to Go to Jail and I’m Going to Be Happy”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/pelosi-jan-6-hope-trump-comes-going-punch-going-go-jail-going-happy/

MENTION

Defend Our Union is Providing Courses, Teaching Citizens to Get Involved in Local Politics https://vigilant.news/2022/10/defend-our-union-is-providing-courses-teaching-citizens-to-effectively-get-involved-in-the-2022-midterms/

Rapid

BIDEN ECONOMY: Mortgage Rates Rise to 16 Year Highs – Annual Home Sales Slump by 39%

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/biden-economy-mortgage-rates-rise-16-year-highs-annual-home-sales-slump-39/

President Trump Ordered by Corrupt Judge to Sit for Deposition in Crackpot Rape Defamation Case https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/president-trump-ordered-corrupt-judge-sit-deposition-crackpot-rape-accusation-case/

FBI Arrests 87-Year-Old Concentration Camp Survivor for Singing Hymns Outside Abortion Clinic Door – Could Face Year in Federal Prison

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-fbi-arrests-87-year-old-concentration-camp-survivor-singing-hymns-outside-abortion-clinic-door-face-year-federal-prison/

IMF Says the Worst Is Yet to Come and 2023 Will Feel Like a Recession …Like 2022 Doesn’t? https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/imf-says-worst-yet-come-2023-will-feel-like-recession-like-2022-doesnt/

"2023 Will Be Year From Hell" - Martin Armstrong Warns Europe 'Could Suck The Rest Of The World Down The Tubes'

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/2023-will-be-year-hell-martin-armstrong-warns-europe-could-suck-rest-world-down-tubes

NATO To Proceed With Planned Nuclear Exercises Next Week

https://summit.news/2022/10/13/nato-to-proceed-with-planned-nuclear-exercises-next-week/

Babies Born In Lockdown Less Likely To Speak Before First Birthday; New Study Finds

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/babies-born-lockdown-less-likely-speak-first-birthday-new-study-finds

PayPal Appears To Be Desperately Offering Bribes Of $15 To Stop Droves Of People Cancelling Accounts

https://summit.news/2022/10/13/paypal-appears-to-be-desperately-offering-bribes-of-15-to-stop-droves-of-people-cancelling-accounts/

Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden’s Border Policy

https://conservativebrief.com/strikes-down-biden-67304/

DHS Sec. Mayorkas KNEW There Was No Evidence Border Agents Whipped Migrants...Pushed LIE Anyway

https://100percentfedup.com/dhs-sec-mayorkas-knew-there-was-no-evidence-border-agents-whipped-migrants-pushed-lie-anyway/

AZ Republican Kari Lake Kicked Out of Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience

https://conservativebrief.com/kari-3-67274/

Telegram Content

Book of the Week

• Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite

DESCRIPTION: In Profiles in Corruption, Schweizer offers a deep-dive investigation into the private finances, and secrets deals of some of America’s top political leaders. And, as usual, he doesn’t disappoint, with never-before-reported revelations that uncover corruption and abuse of power—all backed up by a mountain of corporate documents and legal filings from around the globe. Learn about how they are making sweetheart deals, generating side income, bending the law to their own benefits, using legislation to advance their own interests, and much more.