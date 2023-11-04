Create New Account
7 Seals of Revelations Part 2: The Scroll and the Lamb
TellTheVisionKJV
Rev 5:11  And I beheld, and I heard the voice of many angels round about the throne and the living creatures and the elders: and the number of them was ten thousand times ten thousand, and thousands of thousands;  Rev 5:12  Saying with a loud voice, Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honor, and glory, and blessing.

Keywords
bibleprophecyrevelationrevelationscepherhebrew israeliteseals of revelationblack hebrew israelite

