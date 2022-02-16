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How technology, sickness and disease are linked. MUST WATCH.
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102 views • February 16, 2022
IN DETAIL how 5G and Radiation poisoning is what's causing the sickness and on how metals in the body make it INSANELY WORSE! MUST SEE
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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