5 Reasons Why We Are ALL Still Enslaved! - Powerful Interview With Natural Law Teachers Cory & Rick

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"Juneteenth is a holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas. Originating in Galveston, the holiday has since been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States." It is also sometimes called "Freedom Day." This powerful interview details 5 reasons why we are all still enslaved as a human race, from defining the nature of slavery, to the movement of Abolitionists and Abolitionism, to all the forms of slavery. Modern Abolitionist Cory Endrulat joins "Crypt Rick" to discuss this heavy topic. Please feel free to share this with others during this crucial time! The interview starts at 00:03:15 LEARN MORE: You Will NOT Be Told About How Slavery Still Exists! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwhA2NP_yKY Crypt Rick's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC46im4AnT1jXiFExZOVp50A #juneteenth #slavery #enslavement #slave #enslave #enslaved #june #chattel #chattelslavery #africanamericanhistory #africanamerican #freedomday #emancipation #emancipationday #abolitionism #abolitionist