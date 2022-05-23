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If You Want God to Forgive You Be Honest About How Bad You Are!
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40 views • May 23, 2022
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If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. 1 John 1:9
If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. 1 John 1:9
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