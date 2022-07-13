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🇬🇧🇺🇦The British military at one of the UK training grounds that trains Ukraine soldiers in the handling of small arms
They plan to train 10 000 soldiers in 120 days...But the problem is now Ukraine has over 70 000 loses so far,in 4 months many things would change...
The Brits stirring the pot as usual.....
Source @Azmilitary1