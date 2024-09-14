The Power Of Paper with Kirk Beck - ep 75

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The First Amendment Right to Petition for Redress (Remedy) of Grievances is an enforcement action against errant government and corporate officials. A carefully and accurate affidavit can force errant officials back inside the boundaries of the Constitution and common law. Frederic Bastiat stated in his classic work, "The Law", that if the law can be kept within its proper boundaries, it makes no difference who is allowed to vote.