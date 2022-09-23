BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christmas Explained Astro Theologically
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
50 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 23, 2022

Christmas Explained Astrol Theologically 

Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho

This video is similar to another in the playlist.  It has a different SEO so that people who are looking for the origins of Christmas may find it easier.  

#christmas

#jesus

#Christianity


Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ


Aquarius Rising, Christianity and Judaism Explained Using the Science of the Stars (USA Link only)

https://www.amazon.com/Aquarius-Rising-Christianity-Judaism-Explained-ebook/dp/B09XKPML4Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2FQM0T5FIXYAY&keywords=aquarius+rising+by+rico+roho&qid=1663344015&sprefix=aquarius+rising+by+rico+roho%2Caps%2C87&sr=8-1


Beyond the Fringe YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ


Christmas | Origin, Definition, Traditions, History, & Factshttps://www.britannica.com › ... › Religious Beliefs

christmas from www.britannica.com

Christmas, Christian festival celebrating the birth of Jesus. The English term Christmas (“mass on Christ's day”) is of fairly recent origin.


Christmas: Holiday Traditions and Gifts | HISTORY.comhttps://www.history.com › Topics

christmas from www.history.com

Christmas, a Christian holiday honoring the birth of Jesus, has evolved into a worldwide religious and secular celebration, incorporating many pre-Christian ...


History of Christmas - Origins, Traditions & Factshttps://www.history.com › topics › history-of-christmas

christmas from www.history.com

Dec 22, 2021 — Christmas is celebrated on December 25 and is both a sacred religious holiday and a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon.


Shop Christmas.com For The Largest Selection Of ...https://christmas.com

christmas from christmas.com

See our full selection of joyful Christmas Decorations and inspiring holiday decor , gift shops, and home accessories to keep your home festive year round! Fall ...

‎Christmas Decor · ‎Christmas Trees · ‎Christmas Lights · ‎Ornaments


Christmas Tree Ornaments - Decorator's Warehousehttps://decoratorswarehouse.com › Decorations

christmas from decoratorswarehouse.com

Bring your holiday decorating to the next level by adding a festive flare of holiday cheer to your home this Christmas. Our expertly-crafted ornaments pair ...


Christmas in 2022 | Calendar Labshttps://www.calendarlabs.com › holidays › christmas

christmas from www.calendarlabs.com

Christmas is an annual holiday celebrated by the Christians, on 25th December, in the major part of the world, to celebrate the Nativity of Jesus Christ.


Christmas Countdown 2022 - Find out how many days until ...https://www.xmasclock.com

How many days until Christmas 2022? www.xmasclock.com is your Christmas Countdown 2022! Set it as your homepage to count the number of days until Christmas ...

Keywords
godjesus christjesuschristmaschristiancatholicastronomyzodiacastrotheologydecember 25rico rohokiphiprotestent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy