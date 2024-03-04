Russia Wiped Out The Third In a Row US ABRAMS Tank┃Ukraine Threw The Female Detachment Into BATTLE

In parallel with this, war correspondents note the high intensity of the work of Russian combat aviation and artillery. It is reported that in the last 24 hours alone, Russian gunners and pilots of combat planes and attack helicopters managed to destroy about 10 enemy self-propelled guns of various types, including Polish 'KRAB' self-propelled guns.................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.