Sunday with Charles – Mr. Epstein's Neighborhood

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We all know Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein were thick as literal thieves. Recent reports have revealed Bill Gates was closer to Epstein than initially understood. Are there connections to Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile entrapment network that have yet to be fully revealed? Are revelations about Covid-19 drawing us closer to the truth about this powerful and powerfully evil international network of super wealthy so called "elites".
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