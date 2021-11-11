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💥La présentatrice d’information Viviana Canosa dénonce en direct 21 mois d'imposture ! VOSTFR
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10 views • November 11, 2021
VIVIANA CANOSA | VOSTFR | 3 MIN
Lien Telegram Le Libre Penseur : https://t.me/Salim_Laibi_LLP/4789
💥La présentatrice d’information reconnue en Argentine Viviana CANOSA @vivicanosaok
balance en plein direct la PROPAGANDE médiatique📺mensongère COVID des médias,politiciens et des médecins🥼de plateaux appelant le peuple à ne plus les écouter mais à réfléchir par eux-mêmes.
Lien de partage CrowdBunker : https://crowdbunker.com/v/aRu3cj9Vcx
Lien de partage alternatif Bitly : https://bit.ly/3qqwrLM
Source : https://twitter.com/GaumontRene/status/1458071589786882054
Lien Telegram Le Libre Penseur : https://t.me/Salim_Laibi_LLP/4789
💥La présentatrice d’information reconnue en Argentine Viviana CANOSA @vivicanosaok
balance en plein direct la PROPAGANDE médiatique📺mensongère COVID des médias,politiciens et des médecins🥼de plateaux appelant le peuple à ne plus les écouter mais à réfléchir par eux-mêmes.
Lien de partage CrowdBunker : https://crowdbunker.com/v/aRu3cj9Vcx
Lien de partage alternatif Bitly : https://bit.ly/3qqwrLM
Source : https://twitter.com/GaumontRene/status/1458071589786882054
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