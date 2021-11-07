© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's Organ harvesting conspiracy.
Follow
1
Share
Report
43 views • November 07, 2021
What do you think of people being selectively being killed by a Communist Dictatorship for their organs? Chinese organ harvesting has come out into the spotlight of the world as they continue to make prisoners of people who have a conscience and killing anyone with any sort of faith in God. The West has failed to do anything, in fact they have contributed to it making the situation worse.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.