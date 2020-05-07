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Dr. Judy Mikovits - Covid-19, Retroviruses, and the Agenda of Corruption at the top
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102 views • May 07, 2020
In this interview with AmericanVoice News, Dr. Judy Mikovits explains the mechanism that produces Covid-19 through vaccines under the present "Big Medicine Regime." Dr. Mikovits and Anthony Fauci differ greatly in their goal for vaccines, their end goal... Dr. Mikovits sees vaccine science as the vehicle to enhance and strengthen OUR immune system from disease... Fauci on the other hand sees vaccine science as a way to subjugate humanity by destroying our Given immune system making us dependent on him and his "Gatesian" ilk for our very life and health... Forbid it dear God. ~JT
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