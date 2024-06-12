Dollar Death, Birth of Petroyuan, Israel & War 06/12/2024

Today Pastor Stan continues to talk about the Petrodollar’s dusk and Petroyuan’s Dawn! In other news, Russia is ready to strike NATO Airfields, Germany update their Wartime Measures and we see that Biden signs “New Guidance” for using U.S. Nuclear Weapons.

00:00 - Leslie’s Prophecies

02:10 - PetroYuan & Wealth Transfer

08:04 - Fall of America

09:54 - Joseph’s Kitchen

13:02 - Death of Dollar

18:10 - Russia Ready to Strike NATO

20:56 - New Guidance for using Nuclear Weapons

24:00 - Israeli Troops Uncover Hamas Tunnel

25:52 - Our Sponsors





Don't wake up the Russian bear! Lavrov, Ukraine - Further Confirmation

https://youtu.be/cet3gPb6CIY?si=4PmeoOnRYQF60l8H





The Khazarian Mafia: You Don't Know what you Don't Know

https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/





