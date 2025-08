2-2.5T/H Biomass Wood Pellet Production Line Canada | RICHI Machinery Project Showcase

Welcome to our latest biomass wood pellet project in Canada!

This 2-2.5 tons per hour production line is specially customized for a client using 50% moisture wood chips and sawdust as raw materials.

πŸ”§ Main Process:

Chipping – Crushing – Drying – Pelletizing – Cooling – Packing

πŸ—οΈ Customer Challenge:

Very limited and irregular workshop space

βœ”οΈ Our Solution: Full layout redesign, flexible equipment configuration, and compact integration

πŸ’‘ Why RICHI:

30+ years of pelletizing experience

Tailor-made pellet plants for global customers

Stable, high-efficiency operation even under high-moisture input

πŸ‘‰ Watch how we turn local biomass waste into high-value clean energy!

