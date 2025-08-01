BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2-2.5T/H Biomass Wood Pellet Production Line Canada | RICHI Machinery Project Showcase
richipelletizerS
richipelletizerS
34 views • 1 day ago

Welcome to our latest biomass wood pellet project in Canada!
This 2-2.5 tons per hour production line is specially customized for a client using 50% moisture wood chips and sawdust as raw materials.

🔧 Main Process:
Chipping – Crushing – Drying – Pelletizing – Cooling – Packing

🏗️ Customer Challenge:
Very limited and irregular workshop space
✔️ Our Solution: Full layout redesign, flexible equipment configuration, and compact integration

💡 Why RICHI:

  • 30+ years of pelletizing experience

  • Tailor-made pellet plants for global customers

  • Stable, high-efficiency operation even under high-moisture input

👉 Watch how we turn local biomass waste into high-value clean energy!
📩 Contact us for your customized wood pellet solution.

