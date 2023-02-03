FEDS FRAMED J6ers! FBI Agent Turned Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show
Feb 2, 2023
The FEDS framed J6ers to justify a massive funding increase for the corrupt FBI
Stephen Friend is here to explain how the FBI stripped him of his security clearance because he refused to participate in the arrests of J6ers.
A legitimate argument can be made that the FBI is a criminal organization.
The FBI is using the investigative process as a political tool to persecute anyone who speaks out against the powers that be.
Evidence of FBI wrongdoings has been handed over to Congressman Jim Jordan.
The FBI may want to arrest Trump to provoke a reaction from his supporters and further the lie that America is full of white domestic terrorists!
What Will You Do When The Lights Go Out? Protection for your family and livelihood that actually WORKS!! Go to https://darkagedefense.com/stew
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/
Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.
http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters
Magnesium is a Miracle Mineral, support the The Stew Peters Show and Don't Miss out on this Black Friday Special: Use Promocode STEWPETERS10 for an ADDITIONAL 10% Off. http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters
Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!
CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: http://earthechofoods.com/stew
Trying to lose weight? HEALTHY Fats like MCT help you get there: https://thehealthyfat.com/stew
In order to be Stew’s stronger soldier, you need to be well rested. Buy comfortable sheets, slippers, and pillows at https://www.MyPillow.com/stew use promo code STEW for major discounts!
Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products visit:
https://Vaccine-Police.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v284mi3-feds-framed-j6ers-fbi-agent-turned-whistleblower-speaks-out.html