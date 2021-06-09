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5 Keto Tiramisu Fat Bombs
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40 views • June 09, 2021
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These tiramisu fat bombs are SO easy to make! To a small pan over medium heat, toast coconut flour until golden and fragrant, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together toasted coconut flour, 1 tbsp monk fruit sweetener, and cinnamon. Add hot water, melted butter, and espresso.
https://bit.ly/3ggGe0o
These tiramisu fat bombs are SO easy to make! To a small pan over medium heat, toast coconut flour until golden and fragrant, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together toasted coconut flour, 1 tbsp monk fruit sweetener, and cinnamon. Add hot water, melted butter, and espresso.
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