To the east of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) Close fire contact between the UAF & our troops from the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
114 views • 3 weeks ago

To the east of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk). n.p. Tarasovka.

Close fire contact between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and our troops from the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division.

While going around the rubble with the corpses of their comrades, the enemy soldiers came across our fighter, who greeted them with a burst of machine gun fire. The other two Nazis simply ran away.

The second part of the video shows the destruction of enemy equipment and the high effectiveness of our ammunition against FPV drones, which simply destroyed the structure that enemy infantry tried to use as cover.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
