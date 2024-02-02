Belstaffie & Anthony Webber on The Sonia Poulton Show - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Belstaffie discusses female pool players taking legal action to prevent men (who claim to be women) from taking over their sport. Belstaffie has been at the forefront of the pushback against this orthodoxy. She went undercover to expose the violence of Trans Rights Activists. Her image was even captured in the Daily Mail during one protest. Later, Anthony Webber discusses general elections around the world, providing updates on Ukraine & Russia and Israel & Palestine.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Belstaffie worked with serial sex offenders in prison for 20 years. She also went undercover to expose prostitution in Leeds and violent trans activists in Manchester.

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Anthony is a political commentator, analyst/strategist, and the Managing Director of Wish Consulting. He is also part of The Freedom Movement.