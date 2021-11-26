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They need your children! A new financial reset is imminent
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192 views • November 26, 2021
The Irish Inquiry
Melissa Ciummei, a financial investor from Northern Ireland, has serious concerns that injection passports will be used more like data passports to control participation in society.
She believes that this passport system was manufactured in order to help bring about a financial reset, replacing our failing fiat currency system.
Because passports are so crucial for the successful implementation of this new financial system, mandatory vaccination of all citizens, young and old, will be imperative for the plan to succeed.
Tune in to this in-depth interview for an insight into the economics at play behind the c19 narrative.
Melissa Ciummei, a financial investor from Northern Ireland, has serious concerns that injection passports will be used more like data passports to control participation in society.
She believes that this passport system was manufactured in order to help bring about a financial reset, replacing our failing fiat currency system.
Because passports are so crucial for the successful implementation of this new financial system, mandatory vaccination of all citizens, young and old, will be imperative for the plan to succeed.
Tune in to this in-depth interview for an insight into the economics at play behind the c19 narrative.
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