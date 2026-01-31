Prophecy for Jamaica.!! (read description for more information)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* A dead baby will make headline news * Lots of major accidents will be on the road * A powerful cold front is coming for Jamaica, then Haiti and back to Jamaica. * God has still paused the disaster to give time for people to repent! * An Inspector on the police force in Jamaica will be unalive. * More Jamaican famous people will be unalive. * Judgement will be in the churches, lots of dead bodies. * More police shootings. *February will be a deadly month with lots of disasters.