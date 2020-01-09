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Trump Card 52. War. Iran (Persia, Babylon) Massive Ritual 9!! 3!! It's In The Cards, Purim.
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39 views • January 09, 2020
I believe some big cards are being played! This appears to me to be a massive ritual leading to 3/9-11/2020 IMHO. Purim, a “Jewish” fable to destroy all (primarily believers in Christ Jesus) who come against the “Jews”(Synagogue of Satan) that's the plan! Q didn't tell you that did he? Pray for Trump, he is under the will of the flesh. Big things can happen at any moment, are you prepared in Christ Jesus? All the knowledge, understanding and guidance is in Him. He will show you what you need for preps! A firm foundation in His Word and Truth must be 1st always! He holds all the cards, rest in Him. His peace and grace to you all!
https://nypost.com/2020/01/03/qassem-soleimani-airstrike-ring-from-corpse-identified-irans-top-general/
https://taskandpurpose.com/f35-elephant-walk-photos
https://www.foxnews.com/us/elephant-walk-at-utah-air-force-base-showcases-52-f-35s-launching-in-a-row
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qasem_Soleimani
https://nypost.com/2020/01/03/qassem-soleimani-airstrike-ring-from-corpse-identified-irans-top-general/
https://taskandpurpose.com/f35-elephant-walk-photos
https://www.foxnews.com/us/elephant-walk-at-utah-air-force-base-showcases-52-f-35s-launching-in-a-row
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qasem_Soleimani
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