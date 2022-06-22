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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 21, 2022 - Map & Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 21, 2022


▪️Fighting continues in northern Kharkiv Region: Russian Armed Forces develop counter-offensive on Staryi Saltiv. Fighting for control over the forests near Krasnopillya continues. ZSU' SU-25 assault aircraft has been shot down near Mazanivka.


▪️Fighting continues in Severodonetsk for the industrial zone of Azot plant. It is reported that civilians have been freed from the plant's territory.


▪️Allied forces have broken through ZSU defence on the southern outskirts of Lysychans'k. Fighting continues in Ustynivka. Russian Armed Forces are advancing towards Bila Hora. Russian Armed Forces have liberated Myrna Dolyna and are fighting on the outskirts of Pidlisne, threatening to finally surround the AFU grouping in Zolote and Hirs'ke. Fierce fighting continues on Bilohorivka — Berestove — Mykolaivka line. Wagner's PMC units fight for Pokrovs'ke on the outskirts of Bakhmut.


▪️Donetsk and Makiivka once again targeted by massive shelling. There are injuries and deaths.


▪️The situation has escalated south of Vuhledar: ZSU have made an attempt to attack Pavlivka.


▪️In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the sides continue to engage in artillery duels: Russian Armed Forces have hit ZSU positions in Zelenodolsk and Shyroke. West of Snihurivka, Russian Armed Forces expanded their zone of control to Novopetrivka, Burkhanivka and Kalynivka.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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