Anti-Wrestling - Above The Waist Part 1

Now Professor Sachetti will take us further in to be able to destroy the upper body tight clinches that world class wrestlers can apply with such adhesion. Learn how to prevent this threat from happening at an outer range as well as in transit to you.
