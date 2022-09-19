Create New Account
Clinton Pay-To-Play Comes Back from the Dead, Taiwan Earthquake 9.19
100 views
channel image
StillnessintheStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Featured Content:

Ryan

Guess Who’s Back! Charitable Clintons Reopen Their Pay-to-Play “Global Initiative”
https://vigilant.news/2022/09/guess-whos-back-charitable-clintons-reopen-their-pay-to-play-global-initiative/ 

Former CDC Director Claims Fauci Funded Gain of Function, Knowingly Misled Congress https://vigilant.news/2022/09/former-cdc-director-claims-fauci-funded-gain-of-function-knowingly-misled-congress/ 

Gavin Newsom Challenges Ron DeSantis to Debate on CNN After Months of Attacks, Political Ads https://vigilant.news/2022/09/gavin-newsom-challenges-ron-desantis-to-debate-on-cnn-after-months-of-attacks-political-ads/ 

Justin

Americans feeling pain of housing crisis as millions fear eviction under Bidenomics
https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/americans-feeling-pain-housing-crisis-under-biden-economy

Elon Musk’s Latest Court Filing Against Twitter Alleges Fraud Based on Former Twitter Security Chief’s Testimony in Front of Congress
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/elon-musks-latest-court-filing-twitter-alleges-fraud-based-former-twitter-security-chiefs-testimony-front-congress/

Five Reasons Biden’s Corrupt FBI Will Lose in Court After Raiding Mar-a-Lago and Stealing President Trump’s Documents that Implicate Their Own Crimes
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/five-reasons-bidens-corrupt-fbi-will-lose-court-raiding-mar-lago-stealing-president-trumps-documents-implicate-crimes/

Rapid

Joe Biden: People Disapprove of Me Because They Are Psychologically Unable to be Happy https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/joe-biden-people-disapprove-psychologically-unable-happy-video/ 

Obama, Martha’s Vineyard Celebs Silent On Using Homes To Assist Migrants https://conservativebrief.com/obama-7-66634/ 

Goldman Sachs reduces U.S. growth outlook for 2023
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/finance/goldman-sachs-reduces-us-growth-outlook-2023

Another Busload of Migrants Arrives At Kamala Harris’ Doorstep
https://conservativebrief.com/busload-66602/

Joe Biden: People Disapprove of Me Because They Are Psychologically Unable to be Happy (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/joe-biden-people-disapprove-psychologically-unable-happy-video/

PREMIERE of DocuMovie ‘Brainwashed America, Part 2’ by Brannon Howse Airs Tonight at 7 PM Central on Frank Speech
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/premiere-documovie-brainwashed-america-part-2-brannon-howse-airs-tonight-7-pm-central-frank-speech/

Bus In China Transporting “Epidemic Related People” to COVID Quarantine Facility Crashes – At Least 27 Killed
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/bus-china-transporting-epidemic-related-people-covid-quarantine-facility-crashes-least-27-killed/

Chaos Erupts as Man Charges Queen’s Casket – Dragged Out of Room by Police
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/chaos-erupts-man-charges-queens-casket-dragged-room-police/

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Taiwan, Buildings And Bridges Collapse
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/powerful-earthquake-shakes-taiwan-buildings-and-bridges-collapse

Keywords
cdcclintonfaucitaiwan

